FBI Takes Down Alleged Cartel Member With Heavily-Armed Raid, Shares Awesome Photos

The FBI snatched an alleged cartel member with a heavily-armed raid.

President Donald Trump, law enforcement and the United States military have made it clear they plan on taking any action necessary to stop the cartels.

Some of the major actions already taken can be seen below:

President Donald Trump is making targeting the drug cartels a major priority. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Alleged cartel member arrested in Colorado.

The FBI Denver office announced a few days ago that a suspected cartel member was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We had a federal warrant for this man in Colorado Springs who has a violent criminal history & is a foreign national thought to be a member of cartel recently named a FTO. We are safer with him off the street," the FBI announced.

The Denver office also shared a pair of photos from the arrest showing heavily armed FBI agents using an armored vehicle during the operation. It's unclear if the FBI agents were members of the highly-elite HRT or a regional FBI SWAT team. Judging from the gear and kit, it would seem likely it was potentially a mix of both.

The suspect's face is blurred out, and further details weren't announced by the FBI. You can check out the two photos in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

KOAA reported the alleged cartel member is named Omar Valdez-Lerma, and he was previously deported in 2018 and 2021. He's being held in an ICE detention center in Denver, according to the same report.

The exact cartel he's allegedly a member of hasn't been announced by the FBI or local news reports.

The FBI announced the arrest of an alleged cartel member in Colorado. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the authorities continue to round up anyone who is a threat and deals with them. We simply can't let the cartels push their violence and poison into our country. Let me know how you want to see the situation handled at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

