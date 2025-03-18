Trump Addresses Potential Military Strike On Drug Cartels: WATCH

Does President Trump have a red line for an automatic military strike against drug cartels in Mexico?

Combating the cartels pushing poison and violence into America is a top priority for the Trump administration.

He made it clear during the campaign that the cartels will be dealt with, and he's taken steps to make good on that promise.

Below are some of the actions taken in the early days of Trump's second term:

President Trump addresses potential red line with drug cartels.

Trump was asked Monday by my fiancée, Shelby Talcott (I was at home making a delicious beef stroganoff at the time), if there's anything that would trigger an immediate military response to the cartels.

"Well, we'll see but we're not going to put up with it. This country is not going to allow people to come in and dump drugs and kill our youth. And other than our youth, too. Older people are very affected. We're not going to let that happen," Trump responded when addressing what might trigger a strike.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While Trump didn't make clear what might trigger a strike, it's always good to hear from the President that the cartels won't be allowed to poison and kill our citizens.

It's also worth pointing out that the cartels are already scrambling before a strike has even happened. Some cartel members are already in hiding and abandoning facilities out of fear the United States military might show up in the middle of the night and kill them.

It's never a bad sign to see scumbags looking over their shoulder out of fear of what we might do to them. The United States military is the strongest on the planet, and if the order comes down, there's no doubt they will get the job done.

A dozen Delta Force operators against some cartel sicarios would be over before they knew what hit them. It would be a bloodbath.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them on the cartels, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.