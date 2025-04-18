Terrifying Cartel Weapon Discovered In Mexico: WATCH

A viral video making the rounds on social media perfectly captures the firepower of drug cartels.

President Donald Trump and the United States military have taken significant steps to battle the cartels poisoning our people.

The cartels have been allowed to push their pain, carnage, chaos and death into the USA for far too long, and it's coming to an end.

Below are some of the most significant steps Trump and the military have taken:

Insane cartel weapon discovered in Mexico.

One of the issues with a potential direct strike on the cartels with a direct action assault is that they're heavily armed. Are they a match for American Tier One operators and air power? No, but they can still muster serious firepower.

A viral video shows just how much power they have in a potential shootout. The Mexican authorities captured a small truck that had been outfitted to conceal a .50 caliber machine gun mounted behind armor.

The truck is believed to belong to a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. You can check out the wild video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The video also shows what kind of scumbags we're dealing with when it comes to the drug cartels. They don't want a fair fight.

They want to hide and conceal themselves among the population and then pop out and strike. In that respect, they're really no different from terrorists. In fact, that's what they are, and we shouldn't be afraid to call them that.

Having said that, rest assured that the United States has more than enough assets to deal with them if that's the call President Trump makes.

A .50 caliber machine gun is a devastating weapon. It can obliterate vehicles and cut humans in half with a single shot. However, it's no match for the weapons we have.

An Apache attack helicopter or an A-10 would make quick work of that vehicle. Let's go ahead and give the cartels a little taste of American freedom from the air.

It's still unclear if Trump will directly strike the cartels, but if he does, we should all understand the stakes. It will be brutal, violent and also completely justified. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.