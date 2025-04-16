Delta Force Operator Responds To Allegations Special Operations Are Training Cartels: WATCH

A former Delta Force operator bluntly addressed allegations elite American soldiers are training drug cartel members.

President Donald Trump and the United States military have made targeting the drug cartels a top priority. Several major moves have been made. Below are a few of the most notable:

Back in February, an incredible claim by Pierre Rausini - someone who spent time in the drug world - went mega-viral. He claimed a Delta Force operator/Green Beret, an Army Ranger and two Navy SEALs were heavily involved in the training of the vicious Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 34:00.

The claim by Rausini quickly blew up in military circles. I reached out to several Delta Force members and other members of the Special Operations community at the time it went viral.

Nobody had ever heard of such a claim and nobody could verify that a Delta Force member was involved with JNGC. It's important to remember that the number of people who have ever served in Delta Force is incredibly small. They all know each other, and without getting into specifics, I can tell you they remain in constant communication. That's why it was easy for them to fact-check the claim and nobody could come up with a name.

Well, former Unit operator Brent Tucker - who also co-hosts the "Antihero Podcast" - is now publicly addressing the claim, and he's making a similar point.

What is the person's name?

"I don't believe there's an ex-Unit guy over there, you know, that switched sides and is actively working with and for the cartel. I could be wrong, but again, if we know he's an ex-unit guy, we know that because someone found out about him and his background, then give me name. I'll let you know. So, until then, I don't believe they do. That's kind of the part where I'm like, no, I don't believe they have ex-military guys that are in there actively training them. You know, lifelong military guys with a ton of experience that are doing the day-to-day operations on their training," Tucker explained in an Ironclad video released Tuesday.

Tucker also touched on the fact that elite operators do "nothing but stack bodies everywhere we've been" when discussing a potential engagement.

You can watch Tucker's full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a very easy solution when it comes to figuring out this claim. The U.S. government keeps a roster of everyone who has ever served in Delta Force. It's the world's premier unit. The government just doesn't lose track of its most lethal men. They know what they're up to. It would take a handful of phone calls to figure out if someone was missing or down in Mexico, leading the military arm of arguably the worst cartel in the world.

If the member came from SF to the Unit, then that makes finding the person even simpler as it narrows the pool of possible options. The fact not a single member of the Unit has even heard this rumor tells me that it's likely complete nonsense.

Furthermore, do you have any idea how much trouble this person would be in if they crossed the fence from Delta and went to a cartel? They would be hunted down, captured and then put behind bars for the rest of their life.

Until there's a name out there or some serious evidence, I see no reason to believe the claim that a Delta Force member is training a cartel. Could I eventually be proven wrong? It's possible, but as of right now, there's no concrete evidence to suggest that's the case. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.