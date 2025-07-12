Barbie Battles Diabeetus, Angel Reese Is A Cover Athlete, And Afghanistan Is Open For Business

All the news you need to know from the week that was.

What better way to celebrate than by catching up on the news of the week with another fantastic (If I may say so myself) edition of The Punch-Up!

We’ve got a Barbie battlin’ diabeetus, Angel Reese is a video game cover athlete, and Afghanistan wants the world to know that it is open for tourism.

It’s been quite a week, so let’s dig right on in!



Angel Reese will appear on the cover of the WNBA edition of the video game NBA 2K26. The developer says that it's the perfect opportunity to show off the game’s new, upgraded airball mechanics.

A new study has found that certain foods, including desserts, spicy foods, and dairy, can lead to an increase in nightmares. The same study found that eating at Golden Corral can be like living through a nightmare.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner was reportedly scammed out of $240,000 by someone pretending to be his bank. Turner says that the situation is disappointing, but at least he was able to wire money to that Nigerian prince before the real bank froze his account.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a superficial eye injury on the Fourth of July thanks to a firework. Harris was reportedly not worried about any potential vision loss after the incident, seeing as the Chargers aren’t always pretty to look at anyway.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye and his wife gave all of their wedding gifts to those in need. People who received the gifts said that they’re incredibly grateful and can’t wait to re-gift their new gravy boat.

A wheel of cheese aged in a Spanish cave for 10 months has sold at auction for over $40,000. It’s a hefty price, but at Whole Foods, it would be considered a pretty good deal.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, blasted Democrats as "idiots’ with "little brains" over their policies. "Hey, don’t lump us in with them," said little-brained idiots.

Afghanistan announced that it is welcoming tourists using a fake hostage video. The nation’s tourism board said they just wanted to kick off the campaign by paying tribute to one of the country’s most popular film genres.

