When Will They Learn: Chargers RB Najee Harris Injures Eye With Fireworks At Fourth Of July Event

Najee Harris is the latest case of a pro athlete who didn't heed warnings on the Fourth of July.

Every Fourth of July, the same PSAs go out, warning Americans not to injure themselves with fireworks ... yet we still have millionaire pro athletes playing with fire and ultimately getting burned.

The latest case involves Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who suffered a "superficial" eye injury on the Fourth but is fully expected to be ready for the season.

Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, released a statement on Thursday, sharing the news of the injury of Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.

When the team wanted to see sparks from the former first-round running back, this certainly wasn't what they requested.

Hendrickson's statement read:

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

The accident reportedly took place in Antioch, a city in Northern California.

According to The Mercury News, more than one person was injured at the event attended by Harris. An investigation has been initiated to look into the incident that led to Harris being hospitalized.

Thankfully, it sounds like Harris avoided any severe damage to his eye.

"This is an unfortunate accident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time," Antioch police posted on Facebook on July 5. "We ask for patience and privacy for the families as the investigation continues."

The 27-year-old joined the Bolts after four disappointing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he averaged 3.9 yards per carry as their bellwether RB.

(For fantasy football purposes, UNC rookie Omarion Hampton is next in line for reps at RB.)

Since Jason Pierre-Paul's fireworks accident in 2015 that cost him 2.5 fingers, NFLers have been on notice every Fourth of July, with most folks pointing back to JPP's experience as reason enough to not play with explosives.

JPP looked back on the day with great regret, speaking with ESPN, 10 years after the fact: "I wouldn't want my kids to go through something I went through. ... I learned from it. At the end of the day, I'm a big person, but this happened to me. It could happen to anybody."

