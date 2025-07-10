Patriots' QB Drake Maye Shows Good Guy Nature With Amazing Gesture After Wedding

New England Patriots quarterback Drake May will enter his second season in the NFL a married man after tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Ann Michael, in June, and he should have some very positive vibes to start the campaign after the gesture the couple made on their big day.

During a recent segment on 98.5 The Sports Hub, former New England quarterback Scott Zolak shared quite a story about the newlyweds donating all of their wedding gifts to children's and homeless shelters in their home state of North Carolina.

"So, the wedding gifts," Zolak said on the radio. "He didn't tell anybody, and he had this supposed deal with his current wife … they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have (the right) size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff … they didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded it."

Zolak went on to say that the gifts included money and some household items.

Maye doesn't exactly need wedding gifts given that he signed a four-year contract worth close to $37 million after being drafted third overall in 2024, but every newlywed needs a new blender. Hopefully, the Mayes at least kept the monogrammed towels they inevitably received as a gift.

According to Fox News, Drake and Ann Michael are teenage sweethearts, and Ann Michael attended the University of North Carolina, where Drake was a standout signal caller for three seasons.

Maye played in 13 games for the Pats a season ago and completed 66.6% of his 338 pass attempts while contributing 17 total touchdowns as a rookie.