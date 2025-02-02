Drake Maye Is Excited To Be Coached By Josh McDaniels — Just Like Tom Brady

Drake Maye has a long way to go before he can be compared to Tom Brady. But having the same offensive coordinator might be a good start.

Josh McDaniels has officially returned for another round as OC of the New England Patriots. He's part of the team's new-look coaching staff, headed up by former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Heading into his second year as the Pats' quarterback, Maye told Sirius XM this week that he’s excited to work with the same coach who worked with Brady.

"Coach McDaniels, obviously what he’s done [with the Patriots] and the success he’s had," Maye said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via MassLive.com. "I’m fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who has done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever — the best ever, in my opinion, Tom."

This is McDaniels' third tenure with the Patriots. His first stint lasted eight years, when he won three Super Bowls, before leaving in 2008 to become head coach of the Denver Broncos. McDaniels returned to the Patriots again in 2012 and stayed for a decade, racking up three more Lombardi Trophies.

"So, I have a great chance to go back — all those years of film he has in the little database, it’s all their play-calls, all Coach McDaniels’ stuff and what he did with Tom," Maye said. "So it’s fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season."

Maye had a promising first season, throwing for 2,276 passing yards with 17 total touchdowns in 12 starts as a rookie.

Vrabel, McDaniels and the rest of the coaching staff are looking to right the ship after the Patriots finished 4-13 in 2024.