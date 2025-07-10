The World's Most Expensive Block Of Cheese Has Sold, And It Looks Nasty As Hell

I think we all enjoy a nice cheese every once in a while, but there aren't too many of us who would drop enough money to buy a Ford Mustang on a wheel of cheese.

Recently, however, someone did exactly that on some nasty-looking cheese that was sitting in a cave for months.

According to UPI, a Cabrales cheese — which is a Spanish kind of blue cheese — was made by the Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory and then aged for 10 months in Los Mazos cave, which sits at just under a mile above sea level.

After it was done chilling out in a cave for almost a year, the cheese was sold at auction and purchased by a restaurant called El Llagar de Colloto for a whopping $42,232, a Guinness world record for cheese sold at auction.

Man, got that much money, I bet this is the most delicious-looking cheese I've ever seen, and I've seen a lot of cheese because one time I went to a grocery store in Wisconsin and they had like three aisles of it.

So, it must look pretty tasty…

Oh, good lord… I'm shocked that thing hasn't sprouted eyes.

Blue cheese is divisive thanks to its signature funk factor, and I can deal with it to a degree, but there's absolutely no chance you're ever going to catch me smearing that on a crostini.

Also, I can't for the life of me figure out why this cheese is worth so much. It didn't seem like there was anything special about the milk or how it was made; it was just that it sat in that specific cave for 10 months.

Now, this may be a bit of a naive question, but does this mean that if I flew to Spain with a couple blocks of Cracker Barrel sharp cheddar and left it in the cave for 10 months, it would come out worthy of being sold at auction for tens of thousands of dollars?

Just curious because if it is, I think Cracker Barrel is buy-one-get-one at the store right now, and I might have to load up on it and book a flight to Spain for that kind of ROI.