Angel Reese Has A Banner Day With Unveiling Of NBA 2K26 Cover & Signature Shoe

Love her or hate her, it's a good day to be Angel Reese.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky star was named the cover athlete of the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, and Reebok unveiled her new signature shoe.

"Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it’s a statement," Reese said in a release. "It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically.

"To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before."

Anyone interested in snagging a copy of the game can preorder it now ahead of its official release on Sept. 9 — and that goes for any of the covers. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graces the cover of the standard edition, while 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony is set to appear on the cover of the "Superstar Edition."

As for the shoe, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 — in color "Diamond Dust" — is "designed to pay homage to her culture-driving energy and style while being grounded in innovative performance basketball design," according to the company.

Reese has been in partnership with Reebok since her college career. But last year, she signed an extension with a plan to be the face of women's basketball for the brand. She's since collaborated with Reebok on a wardrobe capsule, but fans have been patiently waiting for her signature shoe.

Reebok hasn't announced a release date yet — only that it will be "soon."

After a slow start to the season offensively, Reese has been playing well as of late. In her last five games, the 23-year-old is averaging 19.4 points, 16.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. She'll play in the WNBA All-Star Game next week.