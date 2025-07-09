Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner Reportedly Scammed Out of $240K

Second-year player has only recovered 1%, roughly $2,400, of the total.

In February, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner was reportedly defrauded of $240,000 in a scam orchestrated by crooks falsely claiming to represent his bank. The perpetrators, posing as representatives from JPMorgan Chase in Arizona, deceived Turner with a forged story of unauthorized withdrawal attempts on his account.

Turner took the bait.

Convinced by their ruse, the second-year player wire-transferred $240,000 to the scammers, splitting the sum into two separate accounts of $120,000 each. He only later grasped the reality of the scheme after talking with a relative.

Police have identified several suspects and are set to move forward with arrests, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. To date, Turner has recovered a mere 1% of the stolen funds, approximately $2,400.

In April, Turner reported the incident to the police, prompting authorities to lead an investigation into multiple suspects, as reported by NJ.com.

Neither the Vikings nor Turner have commented publicly on the matter.

Selected as the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a stellar collegiate career at Alabama, Turner holds massive expectations for the Vikings' defense.

In his rookie season, he appeared in 16 games, recording one interception, 3.0 sacks, and 20 total tackles.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela