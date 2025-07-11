JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Blasts Democrats As ‘Idiots’ With ‘Little Brains’

The Democrat Party is in free fall, thanks to bad policies that don’t work

One of the most powerful executives in the financial industry did not mince words when talking about the modern Democrat Party.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, absolutely went off on the political left, its terrible ideas, and even worse execution.

"I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they’re idiots," Dimon said, per Bloomberg, while speaking at a foreign-ministry event in Ireland.

"I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real world works. Almost every single policy rolled out has failed," he added.

How did the Democrats go so far in the wrong direction? Per Dimon, an obsession with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and mandates that focused on misplaced priorities.

"They overdid DEI. We all were devoted to reaching out to the Black community, Hispanic, the LGBT community, the disabled — we do all of that," Dimon said. "But the extent, they got to stop it. And they got to go back to being more practical. They’re very ideological."

Democrat Party In Freefall Thanks To Idiotic Policies

Dimon also went after the Biden administration for not having "one business person" involved in advising the former president. Or whoever was making decisions for him. Dimon said he was "speechless" about Biden's "lack of knowledge."

Which, to criticize Dimon here, he should not have been surprised by, given Biden's decades-long track record of incompetence.

He touched on the latest star of the Democrat Party: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani, who openly espoused socialist or communist ideology, among many other inexcusable failings, is promoting "ideological mush," per Dimon.

"He’s more of a Marxist than a socialist, and now you see these Democrats falling all over themselves saying, ‘Well, he’s pointing out some real problems, affordable housing and grocery prices.’ OK, maybe," he explained. "There’s the same ideological mush that means nothing in the real world."

It's hard to imagine Dimon saying any of this if not for the election of President Donald Trump. But that's the value of the overwhelming shift in public opinion around and after the 2024 election.

Years of Democrat Party failure in cities like LA and San Francisco have finally come back to bite them. Millions of people saw and can see that their ideas, quite simply, do not work. Their policies do not work. They do not live in the real world, understand how to solve problems, or admit they're wrong. And they're on the 20 side of 80/20 issues because of the encroaching extremism of the progressive left.

Dimon clearly isn't afraid to say it. Everyone should say it.