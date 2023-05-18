‘YouTube TV’ Shuts Down Amid Celtics-Heat Game 1; Viewers Outraged By Google’s ‘B.S.’ Streaming Service

Videos by OutKick

Streaming sucks. The days of smacking the TV with a sandal to get the program back up and running are over, and the replacement is s***ty. “YouTube TV” subscribers were left blind Wednesday night during the NBA Playoffs’ Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat as the TNT channel crashed.

At the end of two quarters, with the Heat holding an edge over the Celtics, TNT viewers were given an ‘Error 404’ note. And for the rest of the game, the broadcast was seemingly dead.

With a choppy first-half stream, YouTube TV was off to a terrible start, making the game practically unwatchable.

By the time TNT completely stop working for audiences’ televisions, they were practically thrilled to no longer be watching the lagging Eastern Conference Finals.

For comfort, YouTube TV gave viewers a “Skip ad for a relaxing video” option … (wtf?)

Me realizing that YouTube TV has the rights for Sunday Ticket pic.twitter.com/ho1b0uZMPj — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

“YouTube TV” even started trending on Twitter as viewers grew increasingly outraged by the blackout.

“Sweet, I guess I’ll just go (eff) myself, NBA and Google. Thanks guys,” said OutKick betting expert Geoff Clark, miserably watching New York baseball and the dead YouTube TV stream.

OutKick’s Geoff Clark (banned on Twitter)

YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023

NBA fans watching the Heat vs Celtics on YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/WxKsvYG4HB — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV airing the Heat vs Celtics pic.twitter.com/mFvZgr8PQg — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV seeing the Eastern Conference Finals is on pic.twitter.com/B3l59PSaxQ — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

Is calling for our overlords at Google to fix the d*mn YouTube TV stream too much to ask?

The Alphabet-owned company is practically committing federal crimes by keeping millions of viewers out of reach from Wednesday’s game.

Though the long-term effects of YouTube TV’s crash for Game 1 of the ECF have yet to be observed, it’s safe to assume that it’ll lead viewers (young and old) to seek out illegal NBA streams on the DarkWeb, leading to much pain and much suffering.

Down with Google!*

