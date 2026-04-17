Cruise Ship Pulls Gutsy Move In Strait Of Hormuz.....But It Might Also Be Awesome

How much money would you pay to be in the Strait of Hormuz right now?

How much would you be willing to pay for a scenic cruise through the Strait of Hormuz?

Well, you might eventually have the option!

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is open again following an extended military campaign and ceasefire in the Iran War.

That means global shipping should get back to normal if everything holds in place without a collapse. It's not just oil tankers and cargo ships spinning up to leave.

It's also at least one cruise ship!

Cruise ship sails through the Strait of Hormuz during Iran War ceasefire.

People online noticed something very strange unfolding on Friday:

The cruise ship Celestyal Discovery was spotted on a ship tracking apps transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Gutsy? Crazy? Insane? Hard to say for sure, but it's happening. There's no question it would be one hell of a wild trip for the crew and anyone else aboard the vessel.

CruiseFever.net reported Friday that the Celestyal Discovery departed Dubai after being stranded in the UAE for roughly a month and a half due to the war kicking off between Iran and the United States/Israel.

The outlet also reported that there are no passengers on the ship. That makes sense. I imagine people got the hell off and evacuated of the Middle East as quickly as possible once the war started.

Having said that, there is a possible new experience strategy here. Years ago, I floated the idea of luxury cruises around the Horn of Africa where you can fight pirates.

I don't see why this situation has to be much different. Imagine you and your bros together, a couple cases of iced down Coors Banquet, AK-47s, night vision and an IRGC threat looming somewhere in the Strait.

You think going to Las Vegas is fun? A cruise with the parameters I just set would be next level. Dangerous? Sure, but that's all part of the experience.

Would you ever hop on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz during the current situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.