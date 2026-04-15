Navy Sailor Takes The Internet By Storm, Could Be The Next Viral Star: PHOTO

The female sailor started gaining serious attention after the official INDOPACOM X account shared a photo.

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A U.S. Navy sailor has the internet buzzing after a single photo went viral.

The United States is currently in a ceasefire with Iran after several weeks of an overwhelming and devastating air campaign by the former.

While all eyes are on Iran, there are still plenty of other regions of the world that could pop off. Most notably, China.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is responsible for dealing with that problem, but it finds itself the center of attention for a very different reason:

A post on X.

The United States is currently in a ceasefire with Iran following several weeks of significant combat operations. (Photo by Paige Brown/US Navy via Getty Images)

U.S. sailor goes viral on X.

The official INDOPACOM X account tweeted a few photos on Monday, and managed to gin up plenty of attention thanks to one of them featuring a female sailor.

Click the second photo, and I think you'll start to see what's going on very quickly.

Now, seeing as how the internet is what it is — the wild west — it didn't take long at all for plenty of incredible reactions to roll in.

Psyop or not, I think we might have found the internet's next big star, and in a time of war and intense tensions around the globe, no less!

Blowing up bad guys and going viral on social media. Is there anything the United States military can't do?

Viral navy sailor U.S. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez and public domain)

A female sailor is going viral on X following a post from an official military account. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez and public domain)

God bless the United States and the greatest fighting force on the planet, even in the lighthearted viral moments. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.