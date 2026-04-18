Former Prison Inmate Lori Loughlin Stuns Fans With New Look

Former prison inmate Lori Loughlin, also known as Aunt Becky from Full House, stunned fans this week when she made a rare public appearance with daughter, Olivia Jade.

And by ‘stunned,’ I mean Lori had the entire country unloading a "have mercy" at the same time as she dusted off a silver dress that had heads SPINNING.

Does Aunt Becky still have it, or what? She's turning 62 later this year, but buddy, the fastball is still in the upper-90s and absolutely PAINTING the corners.

They say prison changes people. It appears it only made Lori Loughlin stronger:

Lori Loughlin seems refreshed

I mean, goodness gracious. What a moment. Aunt Becky with a bob? Never thought I'd see the day. Going with a completely new hairstyle, fresh out of prison, at 61 is a bold move. But Lori Laughlin is reportedly single as of last fall, so I get it.

She lost a ton of time in prison. OK, not really. She lost, like, two months. Frankly, two months in prison doesn't sound horrible. I have two kids. I haven't slept since 2021. I haven't gone on a date with my wife since ‘23. My house is a wreck.

My youngest lost the remote control from the TV in the living room two days ago, and we still haven't found it. I literally just haven't watched TV in my own living room since Wednesday.

Anyway, my point is that a few weeks behind bars may not be the worst thing in the world. They certainly didn't hurt Lori Loughlin. If anything, she left there a changed woman – for the better. New hair, and a fresh outlook on life.

As for Olivia Jade, the former USC rower seems to be adjusting to life with mom out of the clink just fine. I never expected anything different.

What a way to start the weekend.