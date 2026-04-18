Former Prison Inmate Lori Loughlin Stuns Fans With New Look
Aunt Becky turns 62 later this year.
Former prison inmate Lori Loughlin, also known as Aunt Becky from Full House, stunned fans this week when she made a rare public appearance with daughter, Olivia Jade.
And by ‘stunned,’ I mean Lori had the entire country unloading a "have mercy" at the same time as she dusted off a silver dress that had heads SPINNING.
Does Aunt Becky still have it, or what? She's turning 62 later this year, but buddy, the fastball is still in the upper-90s and absolutely PAINTING the corners.
They say prison changes people. It appears it only made Lori Loughlin stronger:
Lori Loughlin seems refreshed
I mean, goodness gracious. What a moment. Aunt Becky with a bob? Never thought I'd see the day. Going with a completely new hairstyle, fresh out of prison, at 61 is a bold move. But Lori Laughlin is reportedly single as of last fall, so I get it.
She lost a ton of time in prison. OK, not really. She lost, like, two months. Frankly, two months in prison doesn't sound horrible. I have two kids. I haven't slept since 2021. I haven't gone on a date with my wife since ‘23. My house is a wreck.
My youngest lost the remote control from the TV in the living room two days ago, and we still haven't found it. I literally just haven't watched TV in my own living room since Wednesday.
Anyway, my point is that a few weeks behind bars may not be the worst thing in the world. They certainly didn't hurt Lori Loughlin. If anything, she left there a changed woman – for the better. New hair, and a fresh outlook on life.
As for Olivia Jade, the former USC rower seems to be adjusting to life with mom out of the clink just fine. I never expected anything different.
What a way to start the weekend.