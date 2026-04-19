Megan Moroney Stuffed Herself Into A Tube Top For Country Music, Melissa Joan Hart Is 50 & Todd Haley Twerks

I'm back from the mountains of Virginia

Last Sunday (which I didn’t know I wasn't handling Screencaps until Saturday night) and several days prior to that, I was in the mountains of Virginia. We weren't there specifically to search high and low for Bigfoot, but I always have my eyes open for evidence of that sneaky bastard.

I, once again, found none. Not a single hair, not a footprint, not even any sign of a cool fort that one might sleep in. Nothing, no evidence of whatever a Bigfoot does once they've put in a solid eight hours at the office. Put another one in the win column for cryptid.

On that note, I have a Capturing Bigfoot documentary update. For those who don’t know what the documentary is, it investigates some previously unseen footage related to the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film and explores it as a potential hoax. It made waves at SXSW back in March.

A few readers have asked me to watch it and while it was rumored to be hitting a streaming platform as of a couple of weeks ago, it hadn't. So, I reached out to the creators of the documentary and was told that they were working on getting out on a streaming platform.

As of this morning, it's still not on any of the big ones. Although it appears to be on something called MUBI, which I've never heard of and if I can figure out how to watch there, I will.

The opening puck drop of the NHL playoffs featured a fight

Captains Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes dropped their gloves three seconds into the first game of the series and set the tone for the entire playoffs.

There aren't many things better than playoff hockey fights. Game 7s are up there and the tradition of playoff boobs is one that's hard to top, but there's a beauty to watching the gloves hit the ice followed by fists flying in the playoffs.

This is how you set the tone for the playoffs. If we're in for a year of playoff hockey fights, then you'll have a lot more casuals tuning in, which is good for the game. Carolina won Game 1 of the series 2-0, handing another team from Canada another loss on the ice.

Sabrina Carpenter's music video is a dud

- Ken writes:

If you think Sabrina Carpenter's lingerie music video with some gal pals is a work of art, you need to stop watching porn and get out more.

SeanJo

First, how dare you, art is in the eye of the beholder. Second, I will not "get out more," whatever that means, and I don’t see what a music video has to do with porn at all. You're the one putting the two together, which sounds to me like you could stand to pump the brakes on it.

Imagine reading anything that I put out there and this is your take. Relax, Ken. It's not that serious, not everything is. Sometimes a lingerie-heavy music video is just entertainment that distracts you from how bad the song is.

Good day to you.

Montana Meat!

- Montana Tim writes:

M-T checking in after the holiday smoker action SeanJo! Since I’m not liquored and lost up and down the calendar this week, I thought I’d share some holiday meat pics. Chicken, hog and beef all made their presence known! I was told to quit slacking on the desserts so I added that to the menu! I hope everyone had a pleasant holiday weekend! We started off with the birds. They turned out well! Then it was the pig sirloin. They came out so good, I never even got a picture of them before they were hogged down!

Big Meat!

We stuffed some onions with a ground beef concoction that turned out pretty good. Gonna have to tweak that one moving forward. Theys was tasty though!

Montana Prime Time!

I infused the rib with fresh rosemary. Beef and rosemary are very close buds! Seems they do everything together. Roasted garlic mashed covered in a very tasty rosemary gravy! Add the smoked pineapple and veg and you have a nice little Easter dinner!

Belizean Brownies Baby!

Being Easter and all, I had to go big! Belizean chocolate fits the bill big time! So good! Throw in a couple scoops of vanilla bean covered with a kick-ass huckleberry compote and that’s about as close to heaven as yer gonna get! Beyond good! I hope everyone out there in OutKick land has a great spring and a better summer! We have a big time birthday coming up so everyone plan on going big, baby! Till next time SeanJo. Smoke hard and eat well! M-T…..

SeanJo

Thanks, Montana Tim, for sending in your meat. As always, you went big and didn’t disappoint. The grill at your house gets quite the workout and was busy once again this Easter. The desserts are always an added bonus. I hope you and yours enjoyed it and had a great Easter.

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That's it for this Sunday morning in April. I need to grab some more coffee. I got a late start yesterday on the Screencaps content selection, although I believe it still meets the normal quality standards.

The late start is my own fault. I insisted on doing yard work earlier in the day, with a haircut in the middle of all of it, even though I knew I was going to be busy later.

Shane Gillis was in town, and I was in the rafters in a packed Spectrum Center in Charlotte laughing my ass off for a couple of hours. Mark Normand also took the stage, and I'm terrible at remembering new names, so I don't recall who the opener was, but they all killed it.

It was a great show and worth the struggle this morning. A struggle complicated by my coffee machine dying a couple of days ago. I'm relying on my wife's pod thing until the replacement arrives, and it's just not the same as the giant pot of coffee I'm used to getting the day going with.

The inbox is open. I want to see your meat. Send it in. I'll take anything and everything else as well at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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