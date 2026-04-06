Sabrina Carpenter Recruits Madelyn Cline & Margaret Qualley To Dance In Lingerie With Her For New Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter's new music video is about more than dancing in lingerie.

Sabrina Carpenter is far too savvy to fall for the trap of believing you can take a catchy song, get a couple of actresses to put on lingerie, and walk away with a hit music video. She's not falling for that.

It's going to take much more than recruiting actresses Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, then having them dance around in lingerie. That sort of gimmick is only going to take you so far.

You could fool some people into a few extra views. But, by and large, it's not a trick that's going to work on most. You know what takes it from a gimmick to something substantial? Storytelling.

That's how Sabrina Carpenter has separated herself in an era where the music video is supposedly dead. Spin around on a pole in an adult establishment all you want. That's boring. That's not telling a story.

Toss that pole up in a cornfield and now you're getting somewhere. You're getting somewhere where the story takes over, and it's now a work of art.

Sabrina Carpenter's latest work of art is the music video for her song House Tour. The single is from her album Man's Best Friend, and she's joined by Cline and Qualley as members of the "Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew."

The trio go on what appears to be a string of The Bling Ring inspired crimes where they rob a mansion blind. They get into all kinds of scantily-clad shenanigans. But most importantly, they tell a story.

Carpenter and Qualley directed the video, according to the 26-year-old singer, who expressed her gratefulness to Cline "for bringing her excellence and charm to every frame."

They didn’t create this piece of art on their own. It took a late night in the Hollywood Hills with a hardworking crew for it all to come together.

"We shot on vista vision in the Hollywood hills very late into the night..," she wrote. "this was a very ambitious hardworking crew i am incredibly grateful for hope you love it as much as we loved making it!"

If Sabrina was only interested in gimmicks, then how do you explain what this group created? This is much more than a pop star and a couple of actresses dancing around in lingerie.

Anyone who watches this music video and says that isn't seeing the whole picture. They're failing to become vulnerable and fully immerse themselves into the story. It's their loss.