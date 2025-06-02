Sabrina Carpenter's New Video Has Guys Gasping For Air & Ready To Pick Her Up In Their Civics

The Summer of Sabrina Carpenter — we've been warning you she's going to go nuts this summer — heated up Monday afternoon with the release of a silent video featuring Carpenter hitchhiking.

What's it all mean? That's to be determined, but what's crystal clear is that Carpenter is on a mission to dominate the Google algorithm this summer and become America's biggest star now that Taylor Swift is taking a break.

It's going to take a monumental effort from Carpenter, 26, to dethrone Swift, but there have been signs since the Super Bowl that the rising star is closing the gap, including a period in February where Carpenter nearly passed Swift on Google Trends, which measures a subject's search history.

What does this new video mean?

I have no idea and Instagram seems to feel the same way. "New Song Coming?" a thirsty fan asked.

Great question. Nobody knows.

That's just smart business in an industry where it's hard to cut through the noise, which Carpenter seems to be good at. In early May, she made headlines after revealing she didn't wear underwear to the Met Gala.

Noted. Got our attention. Google Trends bump.

In March, she debuted the "Eiffel Tower" sex position, as Internet experts like OutKick's SeanJo wrote about, during a show in Paris.

Instant headlines. Google Trends bump. Fans going nuts. People who'd never heard of her taking note.

And then there was Carpenter's 25th birthday cake in May that featured a Leonardo DiCaprio meme aimed at the actor dumping his girlfriends when they turn 25.

What does Grok think about this new hitchhiking video from Sabrina Carpenter?

"The video you shared appears to be a teaser for a new Sabrina Carpenter song, likely titled "Oh Boy," based on the subtitle at the 14-second mark. The hitchhiking scene, with a vintage car and a passing truck matching her Short n' Sweet album cover, suggests a shift to a new musical era, possibly with an 80s vibe," Grok AI wrote.

"It aims to build excitement, but no official confirmation of the song title or release date exists yet, so details remain speculative. The video's imagery symbolizes a creative journey, moving from past work to something fresh."

Are you telling me Sabrina Carpenter is going to bring back the 1980s vibes and Make Summers Great Again?

There's not a red-blooded American man who shouldn't be supporting this woman's mission.

Guys, it's time to hop on the Sabrina bandwagon.