For Some Reason People Are Talking About Sabrina Carpenter's New 'Eiffel Tower' Sex Position Dance Move

One night, Sabrina Carpenter has a set of fuzzy pink handcuffs and is arresting Salma Hayek. The next she could have the internet buzzing over one of the simulated sex acts she decides to liven up her lingerie-heavy show with.

That's how the 25-year-old rolls. If you don't like it, she's perfectly fine with you not coming to her shows. She's not here to field complaints from moms with strong opinions. That's not why she does what she does.

Monday night in Paris, the latest stop on Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour, was a "debut one of her new dance moves for fans" kind of night. Think a step or two past Elvis' wild hip-gyrations and pelvic thrusts.

Now go another step or two past that. That's what the singer had prepared for the crowd in Paris. She evidently uses her song "Juno" during her shows to showcase whatever simulated sex act dance move she has in store that night.

During Monday night's show, she fittingly broke out the "Eiffel Tower" with the help of two of her dancers as a tip of the hat to the French tourist attraction.

Love it or hate it, Sabrina Carpenter knows how to get people talking

For some reason, the touching tribute in Paris wasn't well-received by everyone. They, it would appear, didn’t receive the memo about where to properly file such complaints.

As is the case with all art, Carpenter's special dance moves are open to interpretation. Some will love it, and others are going to hate it.

To each their own, am I right? Some people like a more buttoned-up dance number.

Others like their performers to do the splits after climbing on a stack of chairs - we saw that Tate McRae - or hit an "Eiffel Tower" from time to time.

There are no right or wrong answers here. It's a personal preference.

For those interested, the next European stop for Sabrina Carpenter's tour is on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. What will she have in store for that crowd?