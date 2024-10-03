Sabrina Carpenter To Moms With Strong Opinions About Her Lingerie-Inspired Outfits: 'Don't Come To The Show'

If you're going to a Sabrina Carpenter show, expect her to be performing in some lingerie-inspired outfits. If that's not your thing, then maybe the show isn't for you.

The 25-year-old singer isn't going to be switching up her outfit selection because you complain about it. She's in the middle of her Short n’ Sweet tour right now and invites the complainers to stay home.

Carpenter, during an interview with Time, blamed the backlash on her outfits on "the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing."

She's trying to put on a show here, she doesn’t need to be worried about who is not going to approve of her outfit. Her message to those moms with strong opinions, "And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

You heard her. Keep your money in your pocket and your opinions at home. Carpenter doesn't want to hear it. It's her show and getting up on stage and performing fully clothed isn't her style. Don't take it the wrong way, she's not jumping up and down with joy telling people not to come to her shows.

Sabrina Carpenter wants the haters to skip her lingerie-filled shows

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing," Carpenter continued.

"If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

Preach. Carpenter is executing a high level "I'm rubber and your glue" knowledge exchange here. She's not backing down or changing a thing.

Those opinionated moms really thought they were going to get a message across to the singer. Instead, she had her own message chambered.

The lingerie at her shows isn't going anywhere. If you don't like it, don't come to the show. I don't know about you, but that sounds reasonable to me. She's just an artist trying to feel comfortable performing in front of people. That's all.