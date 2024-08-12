Country Music Star Rocks Skimpy Outfit While Singing Legendary Song

Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter put on a show over the weekend.

The two are among the biggest names in music and they joined forces at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco to sing Nancy Sinatra's legendary song "These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'"

Not only did they join forces for the song, but Musgraves clearly understood the assignment with her outfit. Check out the mega-viral moment in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Something tells me the moment is only going to get more and more attention!

Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter team up to sing classic song.

Admittedly, I don't know much about Sabrina Carpenter other than her music is very popular. It's just not for me.

What I do know is that Kacey Musgraves is one of the biggest stars in all of country music, and her star only continues to shine brighter and brighter.

Her song "I Remember Everything" with Zach Bryan is an absolute banger that takes people on one hell of an emotional roller coaster.

Now, she's teamed up with one of the most famous women on the planet for a cover of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'"

What's not to love? There are some moments you can see and immediately know are going to go viral. I think it's fair to say Musgraves teaming up with Sabrina Carpenter is one of them.

Props to the duo for putting on a great show, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.