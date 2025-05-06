Sabrina Carpenter Shows Some Love To National No Pants Day By Not Wearing Any At Met Gala

Last Friday, and I know I don't have to tell some of you this, was National No Pants Day. It's observed on the first Friday in May annually and is a day that is circled on the calendar in my household.

Sabrina Carpenter showed up to the Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City without any pants on. Coincidence? Almost certainly, but that's not going to keep me from connecting the dots here.

I'd love to think somewhere deep down that the singer had No Pants Day in mind, maybe not front and center, but figured it into what she decided to wear to the event. That's the utopia I want to be a part of.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The reality, according to what Carpenter revealed publicly anyway, is that the co-chair of this year's Met Gala, Pharrell Williams, deserves the credit for her pantless look and not the unofficial holiday.

Carpenter told La La Anthony, one of the Vogue YouTube channel hosts, during the event that Pharrell had given her the idea. She said, reports Entertainment Weekly, "He was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are. Here we are."

A pants-free Sabrina Carpenter had herself a night at the Met Gala

There she was at the Met Gala with a pants-free look that served its purpose and helped generate headlines for Carpenter and had her on some best-dressed lists.

It was apparently a smart move to listen to a co-chair of the event's advice.

Unfortunately, I must report that, in a tragic turn of events for supporters of No Pants Day everywhere, her no-pants look did not make it to the after-party.

What a night for Sydney Sweeney. What a night for Sabrina Carpenter. And what a night for those who celebrate the first Friday in May annually.