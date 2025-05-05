Sydney Sweeney Turns Heads At Met Gala With An Arrival That Has Internet Talking

Look out, Sydney Sweeney is coming through at the Met Gala, and she's doing so as someone the OutKick Culture Department dubbed Gen Z's pop culture hero back in 2023.

What did we, Joe in particular, see then? He saw potential. The potential to bring back the fun, the glamor, and the entertainment in a society that at the time had all three drained from it.

Sweeney's lived up to the hype without apologies. She's been everywhere. She's in a ton of movies. She's hosted SNL, and she's repeatedly laid waste to red carpets.

More recently, the newly single actress has been partying with the likes of Paris Hilton and having the time of her life at all the events, even the grand opening of a Vegas hotel.

So, of course, unlike LeBron, Sweeney's not missing out on fashion's biggest night. Her arrival at the Met Gala, which is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, didn't go unnoticed. How could it?

Sweeney rolled through, people grabbed pictures and video and tossed them up on social media, and the internet ran with it. Gen Z's pop culture hero delivered once again.

Another page out of her playbook. A playbook that some of the more uptight Hollywood actresses hate, but most of the real people out there can't get enough of.

It doesn’t have to be that hard. You don’t have to overthink it and worry about what this critic or that one is going to say about what you've chosen to wear.

You can play those games if you want, but in the end they'll always eat their own. It's a "build you up to tear you down" business, unless you refuse to play the games.

Yes, Sydney Sweeney gets the invites, and shows up to these events, but she's not going to play the games. She's not going to preach about how you're responsible for killing the planet.

You're not going to catch her supporting lunatic causes or preaching politics. She's just going to show up and be as hot as she can. Mission accomplished for Sweeney at this year's Met Gala.