Sydney Sweeney Has Internet On Edge After Unexpected Sighting: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney has the internet talking after being spotted with a very unexpected person.

The popular actress and star of "Anyone But You" recently called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

That's right, folks.

Sydney Sweeney is single, back on the market and might be ready to start cutting it up again on the dating scene.

Sydney Sweeney spotted with "1923" star Brandon Sklenar.

There had been some chatter about Sweeney and Glen Powell, but the speculation was debunked pretty much as soon as it popped up.

Well, a new video has people talking. The popular actress was spotted with "1923" star Brandon Sklenar during a show at Stagecoach, according to Whiskey Riff.

A very short TikTok video captured the two together, and they appeared to be dancing together in the quick footage. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, is there anything super salacious about this video? Not at all. Two grown adults dancing together is certainly not Earth-shattering news. Maybe they're just friends due to working on an upcoming movie together. Maybe they barely know each other outside of work.

It's impossible to say for sure, but they're both stars who have now sparked a match in the comments section:

STOP. BRANDON SKLENAR UGHGGH

Hold up is that Brandon Sklenar?

They walked RIGHT past me I wasn’t prepared to even see either of them my brain buffered

Confirming I saw her and Brandon together twice

Oh sis this is about to blow up I CANT BELIEVE IM SEEING THESE TWO LIKE THIS SO EARLY

This vid is def going viral

IS THAT SPENCER DUTTON

wait this is tea…

That’s definitely Brandon

It's also important to note that Sklenar is believed to still be in a relationship that TMZ describes as pretty private and protected. There aren't many details out there about it, and as TMZ further noted, there's nothing to indicate the status quo has changed on that front.

However, we also know the internet is obsessed with Sydney Sweeney. It becomes national news whenever she's spotted with a guy - no matter what is actually going on.

This is just the latest example of that fact.

I have no doubt the speculation will continue to flow now that the video is gaining serious traction online. Sweeney is truly an unstoppable force. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.