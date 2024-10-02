Sydney Sweeney Ad Features Her In A Bathtub, Is Marketing 101: WATCH

The person running advertising for Dr. Squatch deserves a raise.

The popular soap brand is known for appealing to dudes who enjoy humor with some edge to it. It's not a bad play.

Humor generally does well with the masses. You know what else does well with the masses? Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney stars in new Dr. Squatch ad campaign.

The popular soap brand unveiled its new campaign, and it features the "Euphoria" star taking a bath talking about how "real men don't use cheap commercial body washes."

No, this is not a joke. It's 100% real, hilarious and a masterclass in marketing 101. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This right here is how you get eyeballs on a product. This is how you move the needle. Sydney Sweeney has become one of the most famous women in America.

It's gotten to the point where Newsweek has to interview "experts" on why men are fascinated with her. Yes, that actually happened, and it's one of the funniest things you'll ever read.

It's a mystery we might never solve, but something tells me these Dr. Squatch commercials might help us get to the bottom of it.

Seriously, you simply do not have a sense of humor if you can watch these new ads featuring Sweeney and at least not chuckle a little bit.

This is what the internet is all about.

Props to Sweeney for securing what I'm sure was another huge bag of cash, and shoutout to whoever runs marketing for Dr. Squatch for giving us a little content gold here at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.