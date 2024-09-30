News Outlet Roasted For Asking Why Conservative Men Like Hot Women

There has been a shocking development uncovered by the media:

Dudes like hot women.

I hope you were sitting down when hearing that because it's certainly shocking enough to stun anyone on the planet no matter how seasoned or cultured they might be.

Now, you might think this is a joke. I can assure you it's not. Newsweek published an article titled, "How Hot Girls Became the Right's New Obsession," and the premise of the article is very simple.

Conservative men like attractive women, and it's time someone gets to the bottom of this unprecedented mystery.

Newsweek roasted for article about conservative men liking hot women.

The article focuses heavily on how conservative men enjoy Sydney Sweeney's work. OutKick's great Joe Kinsey was even mentioned with the following:

In early August, Sweeney posted a series of photos to Instagram, with the caption ‘I think they call this a thirst trap.’ The sports commentator Joe Kinsey later shared the images on X with the caption: "It's a bad week to be a militant blue-haired lesbian," in a thread of messages that also included posts about university sororities.

What a time to be alive. The article also touches on the now-famous Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch, other hot women and notes how young men are becoming more conservative.

It's unintentionally one of the funniest articles written in the history of the English language. This is an actual part of the article that I haven't altered at all:

Does the conservative hot girl's rise symbolize a more liberal thinking about sexuality, or is it the installation of women as objects for political gain? "Definitely the latter," Rottenberg said. "There is no liberal thinking about sexuality here."

"Patriarchy and populism go hand in hand," Hannah Yelin of Oxford Brookes University in England told Newsweek. "Policing women, their appearance and their bodies is an integral mechanism of the American right."

You like hot women? Congratulations. You're a bigot interested in policing women's bodies as "an integral mechanism of the American right."

As you'd expect, the reactions on the internet were nothing short of absolute gold. Check out a few below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I am more than willing to admit I like hot women. I'm willing to admit it even if doing so takes great courage in our current climate.

Sometimes, the man who stands for what's right must stand alone. I like hot women, and I'll never back down from that stance.

That's why I'm engaged to one. A defiant act of resistance in the eyes of woke media.

I still can't believe this is real, but it is. What an awesome era we're living in. We have a major news outlet legit asking why men - specifically conservative men - love hot women.

Pick up a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue or check out Kinsey's Morning Screencaps if you need legit help figuring it out. It shouldn't be hard!

Hold the line at all costs when it comes to liking hot women. It's as American as going to the moon, winning Super Bowls and having the greatest military in the world. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.