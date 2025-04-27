Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Paris Hilton At Stagecoach, Genny Shawcross' Birthday Thirst Trap & Big Meat!

The national nightmare finally came to an end

The Cleveland Browns finally drafted Shedeur Sanders on Saturday in the fifth-round, with the No. 144 overall pick. He was the team's second quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel, who, as far as I know, didn’t have his number retired for any of the teams he played for at the collegiate level, in the third-round, 94th overall.

Cleveland now has four quarterbacks with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. I don’t think we need to count Deshaun Watson at this point.

How did Shedeur end up dropping so far? Is he a first-round talent that slid to the fifth round? Maybe. Did he blow his opportunity with how he handled the pre-draft process?

There's an argument to be made there, I'm sure too. But since when did a talented quarterback who talks a lot and thinks highly of himself scare off NFL teams?

This is Deion Sanders' son after all. What did they expect? Of course, Shedeur is going to be flashy. Of course, he's going to be cocky. It would be more of a red flag if he wasn’t.

There will be a lot of opinions flying around about what went wrong here and hours of unwatchable TV spent arguing about it. Was this personal against Deion and the Sanders family?

To me, the drama surrounding Shedeur Sanders' draft free fall comes down to one thing. The NFL has become way too soft.

First, the meaningless debates about whether this hit or that hit in super-slow motion was illegal. It's a contact sport. Let them play. That has laid the foundation for softness.

Along with that are the absurd flags that are thrown when a quarterback is looked at for too long or breathed on too hard. They're playing tackle football.

Now we have some players wearing a helmet for their helmets. What are we doing? This attempt to get soccer moms on board with the sport might be what ruins it.

Shedeur Sanders is too much this or he's too much of that to be drafted in certain rounds? That’s ridiculous. The teams are trying to steal the entertainment of watching Sanders attempt to put his money where his mouth is.

Most players aren’t able to do it, but that’s part of the fun. The NFL has dialed back the hitting over the years, and now they're trying to put a lid on a guy like Shedeur Sanders. This is disgusting. Let Shedeur cook.

We don’t need the sending of a message through the draft. We need to watch him have his ass handed to him as a top NFL Draft pick who runs his mouth. The NFL took that from us. Now the pressure is on all the boring quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.

Nuggets even the series with a dunk at the buzzer

I turned on some NHL/NBA playoff action last night as I attempted to shake off whatever illness I picked up over the last few days.

And what I saw was actually some entertainment coming from the NBA. A buzzer-beating dunk saved the Nuggets from having to go to overtime and evened the series at two games a piece.

What a way to lose a game at home at the buzzer. The Clippers made a game of it late too. 34 4th quarter points to tie the game at 99 only to have Aaron Gordon throw down the game-winner.

As much fun as the end of that game was, Draymond Green found a way to make the end of an 11-point win over the Rockets even more entertaining.

After dropping only 7 points and riding Steph Curry's 36 to a win, he was doing what he does best. Well, besides awkwardly playing the game itself and constantly smashing, kicking, tripping, and punching everyone on the court with him.

He was getting under his opponent’s skin. Draymond and Houston's Jalen Green came together at mid-court for a discussion that led to Draymond telling Jalen to go paint his nails.

Classic Draymond.

Sonic manager accused of giving an underage employee an edible

Let's catch up with what the folks at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma have been up to before we get into the emails for this week.

Last Sunday, a woman called the Tulsa Police to report that her 16-year-old daughter was possibly overdosing at a Sonic. According to News 6, when police arrived they found the teenager appearing to be unconscious. She had also been throwing up.

"She was what you would probably kind of say as unresponsive. She was throwing up and being sick from all of the stuff she ingested," said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

The girl's mom told the responding officers that the manager of the Sonic location, Darlene Durham, had given her daughter a marijuana edible. According to the police, the manager admitted that she had.

Durham added that she had done so, police say, because the 16-year-old had asked for it. Well, if she asked for it. What was she supposed to do? Not bring edibles to work and not hand them out to teenagers who ask for them?

"I was just taken aback a little bit. Why did you give it to her? How did she end up with it? You know, because she asked for it. That's just zero responsibility for anything," said Bean.

The Sonic manager was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This might sound crazy to other Sonic managers out there, but it doesn’t matter that the under-aged girl asked for the edible, it's against the law to give drugs or alcohol to minors.

"Not only a 16-year-old, but at a restaurant, where they are going to be involved with people all day long, getting food. Something bad is going to happen, even if you give that to a 16-year-old, no matter where, something bad is going to happen, especially in a huge public place," said Bean. "You don't know what could be in it or where they got it."

Big Meat!

- Montana Tim writes:

Well Sean, the little lady likes big meat too! So I went real big this week being Easter Sunday and all.

Home made polish sausage and some venison jerky on Saturday and of course the smoked prime rib on Easter! And don’t forget the strawberry tart with a chocolate crust and strawberry pastry cream for dessert!

Hope everyone had a great weekend…..Montana Tim!

SeanJo

Thanks for sharing, Tim. You're doing right and having a little lady who likes big meat is a bonus. It looks like you had a fantastic Easter. Keep the meat content coming!

Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter

- Kent O writes:

When are we able to stop referring to Mikayla Demaiter as a "Hockey Goalie"?

I'm sure she's moved beyond that. It's been a long time since I've referred to myself as a "junior-high track athlete". I'm 63 years old. Thanks.

SeanJo

Hey Kent, aka junior high track athlete, sure Mikayla has moved beyond hockey goalie, but she still on occasion hits the ice and puts on the gear.

I don’t know about Joe, but I'm going to keep calling her a hockey goalie until she doesn’t do that anymore. I take it you haven’t put on the junior high track outfit or hit the track in a while.

I got a new ride

- Chris B in Johnson City writes:

SeanJo,

I recently stopped by the local hardware store for parts to fix a leaky faucet. After getting what I needed I walked past the grills. There it was, a new grill with my name on it. I went home, fixed the faucet and told my wife about the grill.

To my surprise she said I should get it. The last grill I bought was early in covid and I went the cheap, minimalist route. When we were first married I went all out and got the five burner with a side burner. It was just the two of us and I never used the whole space.

During lockdown I went down to a two burner that was never big enough with two kids becoming less picky eaters. This time I went with a Weber Spirit II three burner. It doesn’t have internet or anything crazy like the appliance talk this week, but it works for my minimalist mindset. It also takes up less space and gives the Solo Stove more space.

I like doing hard things and using simple tools. My plan was to grill a tomahawk for Easter dinner. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find one anywhere. We had to go with New York strips and I did Hasselback potatoes. I included pictures of the last cook on the old grill-a fish fry for Good Friday- and the first cook on the new one for Easter Sunday dinner. (those potatoes lasted three days)

SeanJo

Hey Chris B in Johnson City. That's awesome. Don’t you love it when things like this just fall into place? You don’t have a leaky faucet anymore, and you've got a new grill to break in this grilling season.

Diletta

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Holy Smokes, Seanie!

This one does indeed check the boxes and fills-up the stat sheet.

Soccer is about my 290th favorite thing to watch- which explains why I didn't know about her- But if Federico ever needs someone to cover this dirty duty for him at DAZN, please be sure to pass along my phone number.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Hey Paul. I'm with you on soccer. There are a bunch of other sports and/or activities I'd rather watch, but Diletta Leotta - read the post that caught Paul's eye here - is doing her part for the sport.

That's all I have for this week's Sunday Screencaps. Send me your meat, and we'll do it all again next weekend. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com. Have a great week.

