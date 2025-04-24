Diletta Leotta Has Been Accused By Former Co-Worker's Jealous Wife Of 'Putting Her A** In His Face'

Go ahead and toss Diletta Leotta's name on the list of reporters, along with fellow Italian soccer reporter Giusy Meloni and others, who need to be covering sports in the United States.

Diletta is certainly in the conversation when it comes to the OutKick Culture Department's "World's Hottest Soccer Reporter" title, currently being held by Giusy.

She fills up the stat sheet off the field with the best of them. We're talking elite-level bikini content that has helped her collect more than 9 million Instagram followers.

With that comes jealousy and all that accompanies it, including the wife of a co-worker feeling the need to step in and send a clear message to Diletta: "I'm the wife."

Diletta, now married to soccer player Lorius Karius, was accused recently by her former co-worker's wife, reports the Daily Mail, of "putting her ass in his face."

The wife of Diletta Leotta's former co-worker says the Italian soccer reporter's curves made her jealous

Balzaretti's ballerina wife, Eleonora Abbagnato, initially made the claim that a beautiful woman with curves that she doesn’t have made her jealous by putting her ass in her husband's face. But she didn’t name Diletta Leotta.

That changed during an appearance on Italian TV, according to the Daily Mail. Abbagnato told Storie di donne al bivio, "Yes, that woman was Diletta Leotta. I love my husband like the first day, and I'm jealous."

"In Milan, some time ago, I happened to meet Leotta who, working at Dazn with Federico, seemed to have excessive familiarity with him," she explained.

"I immediately took off and introduced myself in a very formal way: 'Pleased to meet you, I'm his wife.' Diletta has those curves that I don't have, but it was the memes that were circulating on the web, depicting her and my husband in love, that drove me crazy."

Abbagnato trusts her husband and the two of them are still very much in love, but she wanted to send a message to his beautiful and curvy co-worker is all. He's married and while he may notice your curves, he's not interested.

"Between her and Federico there has never been anything other than work, but Diletta is an exuberant woman, sure of her charm and I wanted to make things clear immediately. The wife is me and that's it."

Jealousy is an ugly thing, isn’t it? So what if Diletta may or may not have been putting her curves and ass in your husband’s face? That doesn’t mean she's interested in him.

Diletta has a difficult job to do after all. Making the sport of soccer interesting is not an easy task, and yet she makes it look easy.