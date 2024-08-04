Italian Soccer Reporters Battle It Out On Instagram While On Competing Bikini Vacations

Let's face it, we're all waiting for the rest of the NFL teams to get their preseasons going. The sooner that takes place, the sooner the return of football that counts, both College Football and the NFL.

The second half of the lengthy MLB season is chugging along and other than the Olympics, there isn't much else going on in the sports world. That's apparently the case for Italian soccer as well.

I didn’t look into all the leagues, but Serie A doesn't get going until later this month. That means one thing. Some of the hottest reporters in all of sports are on vacation.

With the competing vacations comes a battle for eyeballs on social media and elite level bikini content for millions of Italian soccer fans and those who have discovered their work on social media.

Giusy Meloni was the first of the heavy hitters to hit the beach this week. She ended up making a Nightcaps appearance and the rest is history. Tens of thousands of likes and comments followed.

These Italian Soccer Reporters Were After Eyeballs This Week

The internet and her hundreds of thousands of followers had taken note. So had her fellow Italian soccer reporters, who got busy dumping their own elite level bikini content.

Marialuisa Jacobelli was next to get in on the action. She shared her own algorithm feeding bikini action for her more than 4 million followers. Like Meloni, she too enjoyed tens of thousands of likes and comments.

Last, but certainly not least, was probably the most well-known Italian soccer reporter, the one and only Diletta Leotta. There's no chance she was going to let a bikini battle take place among her colleagues and not provide her own answer.

She fired off an Instagram gallery post that made what the rest put together look like child's play. She has the largest following of the three with more than 9 million followers and flexed her influencer muscles on the others.

Leotta saw the tens of thousands of likes and comments Meloni and Jacobelli received then raised hers to hundreds of thousands.

What a battle these three put on in early August. A sign of respect for summer, but more importantly, a chance to enjoy some downtime in the sun.

While there was a clear winner as far as response goes, we all win when it comes to content. What more could we ask for?