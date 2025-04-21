Giusy Meloni Needs To Be Covering Sports In The U.S. Right Now

Pay whatever it would take to get Giusy Meloni to the United States to cover sports.

As a content expert who has spent 17+ years working in the content game, that is my consulting advice to the TV networks who could use a shot in the arm. There are TV talents who burst onto the scene and then there are talents like Meloni, who is being called the "World's Hottest Soccer Reporter" by the OutKick Culture Department (the OCD).

At 26 years old, Meloni, who got her start in entertainment by appearing in Italian movies, is entering her third year of presenting Inter Milan and AC Milan soccer matches. But with major sports events coming to the United States over the next four years, it's time for Meloni to be snapped up as the next great face of American sports.

The 2026 World Cup & 2028 Summer Olympics are coming to the United States & media companies could use a fresh face

Currently employed by DAZN Italy, it's not like it would take some crazy signing bonus to snap up Meloni with the guarantee of stardom in the United States.

After what feels like a painful 5 to 7-year run out of ESPN torturing us with woke idiot TV talent crying over abortion rulings and Black Lives Matter marches, it's time to give the American public want its wants — Meloni on our screens.

Do you remember when ESPN's Malika Andrews halted NBA Draft coverage in 2022 to cry over Roe vs. Wade while men were trying to figure out what their teams were doing with draft picks? Enough of that nonsense. Do you remember when ESPN had a moment of silence while protesting a ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill?

#neverforget how ridiculous those moments were in the history of sports.

We're at a crossroads where either sports outlets either get back to having fun and making good television or they're going to have trouble surviving.

In 2015, ESPN had 92 million subscribers. As of June 2024, ESPN had fallen below 70 million subscribers.

Quick, name a female soccer personality at ESPN. Name one at NBC. You can't besides that British woman who rambles on and you don't care about.

That is why I'm calling on my employer, Fox, to pull the trigger and pull Meloni into the mix heading into 2026. Keep Rob Stone, Alexi & the studio team alone. I want Meloni as an in-stadium presenter. Partner her with Jenny Taft and a former USMNT member for the World Cup.

The directions are simple: Have fun. Radiate on the screen.

Let ESPN talent cry and act like they live in the worst country in the world.

Fun always wins out. Meloni is ready to be a star.