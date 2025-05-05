LeBron James Backs Out Of Met Gala Hours Before It Starts, Despite Being Honorary Co-Chair

PublishedUpdated

Imagine being the co-chair of a prestigious event and deciding not to attend it. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James doesn’t need to imagine anything of the sort - its reality for him.

The Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, and James was set to be the honorary co-chair of the event. However, he bowed out of his responsibility less than nine hours before it was supposed to start.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -  APRIL 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!" James wrote on X.

To be fair to him, he did sustain a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Game 5 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (a game Los Angeles lost, which eliminated them from the NBA playoffs). Had Los Angeles survived, he likely wouldn’t have played the rest of the series.

However, he did play the last 7:32 of Game 5, which is far more taxing than showing up at a red carpet event and walking around. I’m not saying he’s faking the extent of his injury, but it does seem strange that after five days of rest that he couldn’t show up for an event that he’s the co-chair of. 

Plus, announcing his decision hours before it happens is really bad timing. Couldn’t he have made a call on Thursday if it was that bad?

I guess LeBron is going to LeBron - as he always does.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.