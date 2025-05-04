Bronny James Reflects on 'Noisy' First Season in NBA

Bronny James’ rookie NBA debut didn’t light up the scoreboard. 

Being the heir to a basketball legend comes with perks — and a spotlight that’s hard to escape.

Despite the off-court noise, which Bronny admitted weighed on him, his focus remains on building a lasting career in the Association. 

"I was under a lot of pressure," Bronny shared in a recent interview. "It was getting to me a little bit." 

Selected in the second round, the 20-year-old faced immediate pressure, with ‘nepotism’ accusations trailing him as LeBron James’ son. 

"Working is a distraction from everything," he added. "I love just coming into the gym and working and talking to my coaches and watching film. 

"All of the stuff that can help me get better every day. It’s a distraction from all of that stuff. So, just going to continue to do that and see where it takes me. It’s going good so far."

Bronny’s season was arguably mishandled. Rather than developing in the G League, he was thrust into the NBA’s glare. 

The Lakers’ choice to feature him in their opening-day lineup raised eyebrows, with many seeing it as a publicity stunt over a commitment to winning. 

Bronny spent 23 games on the Lakers’ bench, averaging 6.7 minutes, 2.3 points, and 1.7 rebounds. In contrast, he thrived with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, posting 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

What lies ahead for the one-and-done USC product? 

With LeBron’s own NBA future in play, Bronny is poised for a bigger role in his sophomore season. 

That may keep his father content, but it’s uncertain how much it will lift the Lakers. 

For now, Bronny’s path is one to watch, as he navigates the weight of his name and the promise of his potential.

