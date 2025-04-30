Lakers Coach JJ Redick Storms Out Of Media Session After Playoff Coaching Is Questioned

JJ Redick, the podcaster-turned-Los Angeles Lakers coach, took a question about his coaching to heart after a media member poked him on his substituting of players.

Without much experience to reference, Redick is learning on the job, and it’s possibly costing the Lakers.

Redick was asked if he would ‘lean’ on his assistant coaches in Wednesday’s elimination game versus the Timberwolves.

WATCH (via Arash Markazi):

Not really fond of the question, Redick, 40, abruptly walked out of his pregame session with the media before Game 5, leaving visibly annoyed by the question.

"Are you saying that because I’m inexperienced?" Redick said.

Redick’s coaching has been in the spotlight as the Lakers’ skid has put them at a 3-1 series deficit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"And that was an inexperienced decision that I made," Redick told the reporter. "You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single time out?"

"I just think there’s a lot of coaches leaning on their assistants," the reporter responded.

"As do I every single time. That’s a weird assumption," Redick said, before putting the microphone on the table and walking away.

At the moment, Redick has a lot on his plate; chief among them is saving the Lakers’ season Wednesday night.

The expectations surrounding LA, now led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, being ‘championship or bust’ were especially true as LA gained steam for having executed the best trade in NBA history by acquiring Luka.

Doncic has run cold at times, with many fans saying he’s "running out of gas."

The Lakers got hot with Luka in the late regular season, but are now on the doorstep of a first-round exit.

While assumptions suggest LeBron will come back next season to ‘run it back,’ playing at age 40 presents a legitimate reason to add a hint of uncertainty behind James’ return.

With a 3-1 lead, Minnesota holds a 95.5 percent chance of knocking out the Lakers.

The immediate future in LA, post-loss, will be addressing the fact that Redick’s lack of coaching pedigree did become a factor in the playoffs.

In Game 4, Redick kept his starting five players for the entirety of the second half but still lost the critical game, 116-113.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela