Lakers Coach JJ Redick Storms Out Of Media Session After Playoff Coaching Is Questioned

PublishedUpdated

JJ Redick, the podcaster-turned-Los Angeles Lakers coach, took a question about his coaching to heart after a media member poked him on his substituting of players.

LOS ANGELES - Head Coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media after the game against the Utah Jazz on February 10, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Without much experience to reference, Redick is learning on the job, and it’s possibly costing the Lakers.

Redick was asked if he would ‘lean’ on his assistant coaches in Wednesday’s elimination game versus the Timberwolves.

WATCH (via Arash Markazi):

Not really fond of the question, Redick, 40, abruptly walked out of his pregame session with the media before Game 5, leaving visibly annoyed by the question.

"Are you saying that because I’m inexperienced?" Redick said.

Redick’s coaching has been in the spotlight as the Lakers’ skid has put them at a 3-1 series deficit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"And that was an inexperienced decision that I made," Redick told the reporter. "You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single time out?"

MINNEAPOLIS - Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on stoically during game four of the NBA playoffs, at the Target Center on April 27, 2025.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I just think there’s a lot of coaches leaning on their assistants," the reporter responded.

"As do I every single time. That’s a weird assumption," Redick said, before putting the microphone on the table and walking away.

At the moment, Redick has a lot on his plate; chief among them is saving the Lakers’ season Wednesday night.

The expectations surrounding LA, now led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, being ‘championship or bust’ were especially true as LA gained steam for having executed the best trade in NBA history by acquiring Luka.

Doncic has run cold at times, with many fans saying he’s "running out of gas."

MINNEAPOLIS - Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) in game four of the NBA playoffs, at the Target Center on April 27, 2025.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Lakers got hot with Luka in the late regular season, but are now on the doorstep of a first-round exit.

While assumptions suggest LeBron will come back next season to ‘run it back,’ playing at age 40 presents a legitimate reason to add a hint of uncertainty behind James’ return.

With a 3-1 lead, Minnesota holds a 95.5 percent chance of knocking out the Lakers.

The immediate future in LA, post-loss, will be addressing the fact that Redick’s lack of coaching pedigree did become a factor in the playoffs.

In Game 4, Redick kept his starting five players for the entirety of the second half but still lost the critical game, 116-113.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)