Sabrina Carpenter Has Done It Again As She Pole Dances In Latest Video

Nothing says chart-topping art like lingerie, pole dancing, and a cornfield. Ask Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter has done it once again. She's moved the needle and has the number one video on YouTube's music trending chart, and she isn’t doing it by making everyone happy either.

Quite the opposite, the 26-year-old has been pissing off moms with strong opinions about her shows. Feminists hate her Man's Best Friend album cover, and she recently took aim at pearl clutchers by warning them that her new album isn’t for them.

That shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone who is reaching for their pearls. Carpenter has spent the entire summer making her case that her music isn’t for them.

She's been debuting sex positions at shows and putting up numbers with some thirst-inducing videos. Which brings us back to that number one video of hers.

The video is for the song Tears, and it features Carpenter putting her pole dancing skills to good use. You know, solely for the sake of art. Here's a small sample.

Sabrina Carpenter Knows It: Pole Dancing in a Cornfield? That’s Called Art, Folks

It's good to see that we, as a culture, haven’t entirely lost the ability to put together a solid music video. Is there a better way to tell a story than with lingerie?

Of course there is. That's why Carpenter added in the important scenes of her pole dancing in the lingerie while in a cornfield.

That tied the whole five-minute video together. Without that, I would be completely lost as to what was happening.

Keep clutching your pearls all you want. All it's going to do is feed the content machine, which is Sabrina Carpenter. That machine is going to be hard to slow down.

Every time you think there's a break in the action, you get hit over the head with something else. Here's the full video: