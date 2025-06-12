Did Sabrina Carpenter Go Too Far With Her New Album Cover? The Feminists Are Furious

Did Sabrina Carpenter make a miscalculation by releasing a photo of her on her hand and knees with a man pulling her hair to promote her new album titled, "Man's Best Friend," which will be released in August?

Now one of the top trends in the world on Google, Carpenter, who wrote on Instagram, "i can’t wait for it to be yours x," is facing the heat from angry women who really seem to hate women, or the thought of being submissive to a man even in the name of art.

"[L]ove sabrina - but this picture - why is the man in there like that? its not a very empowering image for women. i think its a mistake since most her fans are women and as a dv survivor i find it uncomfortable and id rather see her empowered than like that 😐 idk i dont wanna be negative, im sorry, maybe its just me," one fan wrote.

Needless to say, Carpenter has a talker on her hands. The photo now has over 4M ‘likes’ and shows no signs of slowing down.

"[J]ust my opinion, but for satire to be effective it needs to subvert what it’s criticizing in an obvious way. her being dragged across the floor by a man does not do any of that. if the fans who know all of her lore are the only ones who can interpret her attempt that isn’t satire, it’s an inside joke that reads misogynistic to everyone else which makes it really harmful. as a fan of sabrina this is really disappointing," wrote another woman who didn't appreciate this pop art.

The angry women just keep coming after the 26-year-old Pennsylvania native.

"I’d prefer this cover if you were dragging a man around by his hair tbh. Get up," wrote another.

Shall we keep going? Women are not happy with this type of IG invading their phones in 2025.



"And it’s the same people worried about women in the Middle East or call them regressive, and it’s actually western women that take women back 100 years," another woman noted.

Is Sabrina Carpenter just leaning into the Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips era with this album photo?

If so, it's a bold move, but maybe there's a bigger picture here. Is this just kink culture and uptight women can't figure it out?

"Everyone’s a feminist until a female artist enjoys and participates in kink culture 🫠 are women not allowed to enjoy BDSM?" a woman who calls herself the Fashion Freak wrote.

Like Madonna and all the others who have come before her, if Carpenter's going to cut through the noise this summer, pushing the envelope is part of doing business.

The fem-crazies have their moment in the sun bashing this photo while the rest of the world moves along.

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back the 1980s and some people are having a hard time processing it.