Shaq Denies Sending Wild 'Farts In Cologne Bottle' Viral DMs To Sabrina Carpenter

Shaq had to step in after some truly bizarre DMs went viral.

Don't fall for fake DMs involving Shaquille O'Neal, particularly ones where the supposed opening line is to a pop singer and references farts and cologne bottles. That's not how The Big Diesel rolls.

He has a much better game than that, ladies. That much better DM game doesn't mean that super horny computer-generated DMs won't go viral from time to time.

They will. It's an unfortunate part of the current social media landscape. But you're wrong if you think Shaq's not going to address it. He's not going to let people think he sent "farts in cologne bottle" DMs to Sabrina Carpenter.

The NBA legend took on the viral DMs head on during an episode of his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq. He had guest Jim Jones set the table by reading a headline that accompanied the fake messages.

The headline reads, "Shaq exposed for shooting shot at Sabrina Carpenter."

Shaq then gets to the DMs that he denies sending to Carpenter. The opening line that he supposedly sent is "Damn baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day."

Jones can't believe what he has just listened to, but there's more to the brief viral exchange. The fake DMs (according to Shaq) continue: "Just jokes, I'm Shaq what's your name baby."

There's a response from Carpenter acknowledging that she knows who he is. There's also an even more insanely over-the-top, and fake DMs from Shaq about his meat and the hospital.

Jones couldn’t believe it. These fake DMs had him rattled. He doesn't sound like he's a big fan of how wild it is that computers can make anything.

Shaq did all he could to set the record straight.

He reassures the ladies that he has a much better game than sliding into the DMs with talk of keeping farts in cologne bottles.

It's hard to believe that anyone uses farts in their opening line when sliding into the DMs, but I'm sure those people exist.

Shaq, however, isn't one of them.