Shaq Denies Dating Rumors Involving Influencer Sophie Rain: 'I Will Date Your Mom And Give U A Brother'

Shaq shut down dating rumors after an innocent photo with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain went viral.

In yet another sign of the collapse of our society, an NBA legend can't have a young OnlyFans model sit on his lap at her birthday party without rumors being started that they're dating.

We're supposed to have flying cars. Instead, we have an innocent encounter in Las Vegas between two legends of their respective crafts being blown out of proportion.

There's nothing to see here except for NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and influencer Sophie Rain posing for a picture with one another and hanging out at his DJ booth.

That's all it was, and yet that wasn't enough to stop the dating rumors from breaking out on the internet. It reached the point that Shaq himself felt the need to respond.

The 53-year-old popped up in the comment section to respond to content creator Noah Glenn Carter, according to TMZ and wrote, "I don't daw that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother."

21 is too young for Shaq. There's no relationship there.

Shaq's Having None Of It, Swats Dating Talk With Savage Clapback

Shaq went on to explain, in an alleged now deleted comment, that he was DJing at the Encore Beach Club the night that Sophie showed up to celebrate her birthday.

Shaq, TMZ reports, added, "stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude," before he turned his attention to the content creator's mom, "your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my sky tell pager."

Sadly, Carter's mom was not interested, and he ended up apologizing to the NBA legend. The two did manage to smooth things over, but none of that had to take place to begin with.

Not everyone who sits on someone’s lap for a picture on their birthday is in a relationship with that person. Now, less of this and more focusing on those flying cars.