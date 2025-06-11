Sophie Rain Comes Out Swinging Claiming That Bonnie Blue Is Ruining OnlyFans By Turning It Into A Clown Show

There's an OnlyFans beef brewing on the internet between two content creators who take a very different approach to the content game. It all seems to have started over a "Who'd You Rather?!" posted by TMZ pitting Sophie Rain and Bonnie Blue against each other.

Sophie has made millions upon millions on the platform without resorting to sex stunts. In fact, she claimed back in December that she is still a virgin. She's made her money on the platform the old-fashioned way with hard work and dedication.

Bonnie, on the other hand, is known for sleeping with 1,057 men in one day and is even said to be planning to sleep with 2,000 men. It's this approach to content that is ruining OnlyFans for everyone else, according to Sophie.

Sophie doesn’t want to see all that she's worked for be taken down by Bonnie Blue's circus and others who are doing the same sorts of stunts involving gang bangs and sex marathons.

She is tired of it, and she came out swinging back against it. She said in a statement to The Blast, "It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us."

Sophie continued, "We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public."

Buckle up Sophie Rain versus Bonnie Blue could become a wild ride

The problem isn't Bonnie Blue's antics per se, it's the reactions to them that is starting to cause problems for everyone else who doesn’t play the game Bonnie does.

Sophie said, "Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously. I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks."

Sophie's just trying to make content that her subscribers can throw away their children's inheritances on, and she's had success doing so without running a clown show, as she refers to it as.

She added, "I would really like to know who is running her clown show."

This is a tough one. Sophie pulled herself out of poverty and off of food stamps with her approach to OnlyFans. While Bonnie has shown the world what can be done by trying to reach for the record books.

Speaking of which, for the record, the "who'd you rather" poll has more than 7,000 votes currently and Sophie leads Bonnie 87% to 13%. The people have spoken.

Bonnie, who was recently permanently banned from OnlyFans for violating the site's policies, has officially responded. She did so on Twitter with a pornographic clip and a caption that reads, "putting your friend in therapy is my wank material each night."

Something tells me this beef is far from over.