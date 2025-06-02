Bonnie Blue Wants To 'Give Back & Say Thank You' By Being Tied Up In A Glass Box To Sleep With 2,000 Men

At the end of the day, Bonnie Blue is a giver, not a taker. Granted, her approach might be a little unorthodox, but there's a method to her madness.

The stunts, like the apparent fake arrest, the spring break marathons and the reaching for the record books aren’t all about her. Sure, it seems like that.

Bonnie has benefited from the stunts. There's no denying that, but she's also become a topic of discussion for the internet. Which has to make all the #girldads so much better at parenting.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So what's next for Bonnie? Why are we all here? We're here because she's going for 2,000.

She's doing it in London on Father's Day. What a gift to her father and all the fathers out there. But that's not all. She'll also be "tied up in a glass box and open to the public."

Bonnie Blue says she's come up with the best way to give back and say thank you to her fans

Back to that giver, not a taker fact. Bonnie is going for 2,000 in a glass box, open to the public as a way of giving back. This is her way of saying thank you.

She made the announcement about hitting 2,000 bodies on what looks like a podcast, although I'm not sure which one.

"I wanna give back and say thank you for getting me to where I am. The best way to do that is make my holes so accessible to everybody," she said.

"So 15th of June come and stretch me out, let me hit that 2,000 and we can celebrate together."

I honestly didn’t expect Bonnie's announcement here to come from such a place of appreciation. It's almost a poem to her fans. That caught me off guard.

That's what she does. I think she catches a lot of people off guard. Where does the entrepreneurial content creator go from here?

That's a good question and one we'll have to wait until after June 15 for her to answer. Right now the focus is on giving back and saying thank you.