Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,057 Men In A Day, Appears To Have Been Arrested & The Internet Has Her Back

It's a bad day to be an entrepreneurial content creator who participates in sex marathons. First, Annie Knight ended up in the hospital after sleeping with 583 men in six hours. Now it appears as if Bonnie Blue has been arrested.

There are multiple videos showing the OnlyFans model being patted down and then being placed in the back of a police car with handcuffs on. There aren’t any details surrounding the arrest itself and there's always a chance that it's a publicity stunt.

That said, Bonnie's sister commented on the arrest and used the content creator's real name, Tia, in her statement. Her real full name is Tia Emma Billinger.

"As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested," the statement on Instagram reads. "We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your’s sincerely Tia’s sister."

Publicity stunt or not, the internet has Bonnie Blue's back. The "free Bonnie" comments filled up the comment section of her sister's statement on the arrest.

If she has indeed been arrested, the internet has decided she's not guilty. Everything from prayers to calls for her privacy.

Ayo, I pray that she should be released soon 😍

Never been so jealous of some police officers 👮🏽

Free Bonnie 🫶

I stand with Bonnie🙌🙌😢😢

I had cuffs ready for her… but not the jail kind.

Ong hope she’s ok, our last video did so good together

Wars, terrorism, Inflation but Bonnie Blue is dangerous! Crazy world.

Remember don't say anything without a lawyer 🙏

Horrible can not have anything these days

Free bonnie😭😭😭😭😭😭

No privacy for her anymore?? The mind boggles as to why!! Society is doomed!!!

Must have said something on the internet. A capital offense in England.

FREE BONNIE BLUE

Indeed, free Bonnie Blue. Sure, there were those cheering on a potential arrest, but there was much more support for the content creator. I have a feeling that she'll be just fine and will be making content off of this one way or another.