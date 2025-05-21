Content Creator Sent To The Hospital After Sleeping With 583 Men In 6 Hours

Australian OnlyFans content creator Annie Knight first made headlines when she revealed that she had lost her marketing job after her boss found out about her side gig making adult content. She quickly proved that she was someone who liked to set goals for herself.

Losing her marketing job wasn't a setback, it was an opportunity. An opportunity that she was going to make the most of. That's when she set out to get railed by 365 people in 365 days.

It was a simpler time then. The Bonnie Blues and Lily Phillips of the world weren’t doing wild sex marathons. 365 people in 365 days was a lot, but well within Annie's reach.

That was her goal for 2024. In 2025, Annie Knight had a new goal. A goal of sleeping with 1,000 people in 2025. Over the weekend she accomplished that goal, but at what cost?

At a cost to her personal health. She reached the 1,000 people in 2025 goal by sleeping with 583 men in six hours on Sunday. A couple of days later she was in the hospital.

Annie's "sex challenge" left her experiencing bleeding that required a visit to the hospital. She told Us Weekly, "I’m not doing very well. I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut."

She's not sure if the bleeding is a result of sleeping with the 583 men in 6 hours or if the endometriosis she says she also suffers from is to blame.

Annie Knight will recover, and she will be back doing what she loves as soon as she's able

Who could know for sure? I'm not a doctor. For all I know, the weekend's activities had nothing to do with her ending up in the hospital.

Although Annie herself did admit in a post on her Instagram Story that there's a chance that sex marathons aren't good for you. She wrote, "I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for your body."

Don't worry, despite ending up in the hospital, Annie is determined to get back to doing what she loves. She told Us Weekly, "I’ll definitely survive, but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment."

That's the spirit. Momma didn’t raise a quitter. She's going to battle through it, and she's going to recover. There's even the possibility she will learn a few things along the way too.

Like maybe don’t run around saying things like she was shocked by how easy sleeping with almost six hundred people was. She did that and that was one of her mistakes.

Annie also had 2,000 people sign up for Sunday's event and was hoping at least 200 would show up. 583 showed up and annihilated her personal best of 24 in a day.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say there's a very small chance she wasn’t fully prepared. But that's how improvements are made. I'm wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

Best of luck as she regroups and prepares to set her next goal.