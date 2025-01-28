Lily Phillips' Plan To Sleep With 1,000 Men Was Derailed By U.S. Border Security Who Threatened Her With A Ban

Lily Phillips' attempt to join her fellow content creator Bonnie Blue in the sleeping with 1,000-men-in-one-day club is going to have to wait. That's because the U.S. Customs and Border Protection put a stop to her plans.

The OnlyFans star arrived a few days ago in the United States ahead of the AVN Awards. She was detained and questioned about the purpose of her visit at the airport in Las Vegas.

Phillips told TMZ that she was recognized by the authorities and warned about attempting to put her name in the record books, which she admitted she was planning to do during her visit.

It wasn’t going to happen on the border security's watch. She said, "I got stopped at the border, and they were like you’re here to f*ck 1,000 guys,' and I was like 'yes.' They were like, 'right, you can’t be doing that here.'"

What if she ignored the warning and went through with her "work" anyway? Authorities told Phillips that she wouldn’t be allowed back on U.S. soil if she did so.

Lily Phillips' attempt at the record books will have to take place at a later date

The warning worked and Phillips decided to postpone her legacy defining attempt for another day. In all likelihood, it will have to take place in another country, probably her own.

While this wasn’t the viral content creator's first encounter with border security in the United States, it was apparently her first time receiving this type of warning.

It was also the first time she had been detained for hours while being questioned. In the end, Phillips wasn’t willing to risk being banned from the U.S. in order to join the exclusive club.

She changed the trip from a work/fun trip to all fun.

Phillips still wants to give Blue a run for her money, and if she's already come up with a new plan to do so, she didn’t share it with TMZ.

As I said when the battle over whose idea it was to sleep with 1,000 men broke out, the balls are in Lily Phillips' court. It's still up to her to put a record-breaking attempt together.

However, that attempt won’t happen on U.S. soil.