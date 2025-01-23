Content Creators Bonnie Blue & Lily Phillips Battle Over Who Came Up With Idea To Sleep With 1,000 Men

The quest to sleep with 1,000 men in one day has taken a turn. It started as one content creator's dream to put her name in the record books.

Now there are claims of stealing and betrayal. Those claims are being made by the record-setter herself, Bonnie Blue. She says it was her idea to sleep with 1,000 men in a day.

Well before she says she broke the record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Blue says she shared that idea with Lily Phillips. Phillips then turned around and betrayed her friend.

The two met last year when Blue says she invited her fellow OnlyFans star to join her for one of her many content stunts. It was Freshers' Week in the UK, and they teamed up to sleep with dozens of first year college students.

"Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record," Blue told the Daily Mail.

"And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it. Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record."

I was rooting hard for a modern-day content war. The type of battle we witnessed during the 1998 single-season home run record chase. Content creator pushing content creator. That's not how this one’s going to work out. Things have taken a turn.

Bonnie Blue doesn’t hold back on her thoughts about Lily Phillips

Blue added, "Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."

Shots fired. Don't disrespect Blue with talk of a rivalry. She helped Phillips. She introduced her to the media contacts, and she was repaid for her generosity with betrayal.

That wasn’t how Blue had hoped things would play out. There are plenty of subscribers for everyone out there. It's a lesson that you can’t really trust anyone.

"Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances, so I really wish her all the best," Blue said, suggesting Phillips might not be cut out for it.

"I'm not saying this is for everybody, nor is everyone hot enough to even do what I do, but this is something I thoroughly enjoy and I'm going to continue doing."

All was not lost by the backstabbing that took place between the two. The betrayal by Phillips pushed Blue to go for the record earlier than she would have. It was her idea and she had to be the first to do it.

The balls are now in Lily Phillips' court. Can she top Bonnie Blue's performance? We shall see.