Content Creator Claims To Have Broken Record By Sleeping With More Than 1,000 Men

Someone has done it. The record of sleeping with 919 men, which stood since 2004, has fallen. If Bonnie Blue is to be believed, she topped 1,000 men in just 12 hours.

The OnlyFans model, who gave us such hits as hooking up with 100 Spring Breakers over a 21-day period and having her Australian visa revoked, announced that she had set a record over the weekend.

While the 25-year-old did announce her plans to break the record last year, she didn’t receive as much attention as fellow OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips did when she said she planned to take down the record.

That said, Blue, if she is to be believed, has already set the record. She announced on social media following her 12-hour marathon over the weekend that she had been with 1,057 men.

That is quite the pace. We're talking less than 41 seconds per encounter according to someone who crunched the numbers. That sounds insane.

Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips could be on a run reminiscent of the single-season home run chase

With this latest development and as far as we know, Phillips' plans to attempt to top 1,000, are we witnessing a modern day content war here?

If so, is this an adversarial situation? Or are we looking at a friendly creator pushing creator scenario, where a level neither of them would have ever reached on their own is achieved?

Think of the 1998 single-season home run record chase. Is it possible that what is playing out before us is a Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire-type assault on Roger Maris' record?

I can't be for sure. I did my duty, however. I grabbed a newspaper and took a big whiff before putting on my Big J suspenders to dig in a little deeper on this one.

If there is a battle between them, you wouldn’t know it. Both of them follow each other on Twitter and made no reference of one another over the weekend.

There's a mention by Phillips of her next planned group session. It's unclear if this will be her record-setting attempt or not, but the date of Jan. 21 was given by the content creator.

If it is an attempt at putting her name in the record books, you bet your ass she's trying to top the 1,057 put up by Blue. Who will be McGwire, and who will be Sosa when the stank settles?

Some will be watching it go down, I'm sure.

The rest of us will find out when they report back. Let's hope they don’t end up staining this record like McGwire, Sosa and then Barry Bonds did with the single-season home run record.