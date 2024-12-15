Despite Emotional Response To Sleeping With 100 Men In A Day, Lily Phillips Is Still Planning To Go For 1,000

Lily Phillips went viral last week after a clip from a documentary called I Slept With 100 Men in One Day showed her becoming emotional after sleeping with 101 men over a 14-hour period.

People viewing the emotional response could have drawn the conclusion that the 23-year-old content creator had regretted going through with the challenge. Or that it wasn't as much fun as she thought it was going to be.

That's not the case at all, according to Phillips. It comes down to a long stressful day with cameras being shoved in her face without a chance for her to shower and grab something to eat.

"To kind of set the scene, I'd finished a 14-hour slog of a very hard and stressful day. It was then extremely overwhelming because as soon as I finished I didn’t really think I even got time to shower or eat or anything," she told TMZ.

"There was a camera crew there filming me and kind of prodding me with questions about the day and everything like that. It was very overwhelming."

The Q&A portion after all the stress of a long day was the overwhelming and intense part of it all, not the 101 dudes. Let's set the record straight on that right now. This was simply a "dry run for the 1,000."

Lily Phillips isn't second guessing her attempt at 1,000 in a day

Phillips explained, "I have a love for like, gang bangs, group scenes, things like that. After about six, seven months of shooting porn… I want to do something exciting for me. Because this is what I love at the end of the day."

That's refreshing, isn’t it? When you do what you love for a living, you never really work a day in your life. She's in the right line of work to accomplish that for herself.

She revealed that she initially wanted to jump right in with the record-breaking attempt of 1,000 guys in a day. This is a record that has stood for far too long, and she describes it as "iconic" if she were to successfully break it.

It was her team that stepped in and told her, "You got to walk before you can run." That's when they settled on giving 100 men a try.

Phillips has learned from the mistakes that were made during the initial marathon. They've got plans to streamline things for the record-breaking attempt.

There are going to be fluffers available, the clothes are going to have to be off ahead of time, and they're going to prepare for any guys who back out.

She also told TMZ there were going to be "buckets of lube" on hand. Lily Phillips wants the record, but not at all costs. She's wisely willing to pull the plug on the challenge in order to avoid injury.

This is inspirational for those out there striving to do what they love for a living. If you achieve that, don't settle, go out and put your name in the record books.