Content Creator Reveals In Emotional Video That Sleeping With 100 Guys In One Day Wasn’t All Fun & Games

Lily Phillips slept with 101 men in one day back in October. Afterward, the content creator, influencer, and OnlyFans model announced that she was going to break the world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in a day.

The 23-year-old got into adult content roughly a year ago. Her work started to get mundane and that's when she decided to ramp things up by doing these outrageous challenges.

Lily put out a casting call for male talent for the record-breaking event, which she hopes to hold in January 2025. She went viral with both 101 and the 1,000 men in a day announcement.

It looked like it was all fun and games, and she was enjoying every aspect of the challenges. Shockingly, and really who could have seen it coming, it's not all fun and games.

Sleeping with 101 men in a day wasn't as easy as Lily thought it was going to be. YouTuber Josh Pieters’ documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, pulled the current back on the sex marathon.

In one part of the 47-minute video documenting her big day, she admitted that hooking up with 100 dudes in one day is "not for the weak girls." She added, "If I'm honest, it was hard. I don't know if I'd recommend it."

Lily Phillips gets emotional as she discusses what sleeping with 100 men in one day was like

It was an intense experience. More intense than Lily thought it was going to be heading into it. In another part of the documentary, she was emotional and described the experience as "feeling robotic."

"I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this, and sometimes you disassociate, and it’s not like normal sex at all," she said.

"In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that’s it. But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I've done 100."

But that wasn't the hardest part. Beyond the physical toll, Lily explains that conversing with the guys and letting some of them down over how long they got to spend with her was the hard part.

"Obviously, it just makes you feel so bad… I guess when you promise something to people who support you it's kind of hard to let them down."

At that point, Lily says she hadn't yet fully processed what had taken place that day.

Now that it's been a couple of months, and Lily has processed it, given that it was intense and made her emotional, she's decided to call off her attempt at 1,000 men in a day, right?

Not so fast. Her casting call is still up and there has been no mention from her at all about calling the event off.

She's fired back at some people who reacted to the documentary and appears to be preparing for what promises to be an even more intense experience.

Best of luck to Lily Phillips as she continues to challenge herself.