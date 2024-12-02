Content Creator Opens Sign-Ups For Her Attempt To Break A World Record By Sleeping With 1,000 Men In One Day

Lily Phillips is finished playing around with her viral success. The influencer and content creator wants to step her game up and is preparing to accomplish that by setting her sights on the record books.

After stunts like hooking up with 101 men over a 24-hour period and holding a competition on a podcast where the winner got to "bonk" her, she wants to sleep with 1,000 men in one day.

Lily's casting call for male talent is promising participants a chance to "Be a part of the record breaking event of the year January 2025." She wants to shatter a world record to start the new year.

What is the current record she's attempting to break? It's 919 men in one day and the record is held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who did it in 2004 at a sex industry event in Poland.

Her parents have to be extremely proud. I think that goes without saying. Not everyone has a child who holds a world record. With any luck, Lily's parents will be able to say that in early 2025.

The unknown date, time, and location aren’t the only concerns heading into this record-breaking attempt. We have a doctor weighing in with his own concerns about pulling this whole event off.

Dr. Zac Turner from Sydney, Australia told news.com.au of Lily's attempt, "Sex, at its core, is a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins."

Lily Phillips has her sights set on breaking the world record in January 2025

That's one way to describe it. He went on to explain, "Done in moderation, it’s akin to a rewarding workout—promoting stress relief, cardiovascular health, and emotional bonding."

Those are all the positives associated with sex in moderation. What about navigating 1,000 men in one day? Well, that's where there are a few negatives, like injuries such as bruising, tearing, and general soreness that come into play.

"However, when pushed to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, the physical and physiological toll can be severe," the doctor continued.

"Consider it akin to running a marathon without prior training; overuse injuries, dehydration, and sheer exhaustion are almost guaranteed."

He added that setting the current record wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

The concerned doctor said, "Lisa Sparks, the previous record holder, herself admitted to being in pain for a week following her attempt—a clear sign of excessive strain."

Achieving greatness is never easy. But the rewards associated with setting a goal and seeing it through are priceless. Is reaching this goal worth the physical demand? Only Lily Phillips will be able to answer that. And she'll be able to do that, should everything go as planned, in January 2025.