Content Creator Who Cashed In Big By Hooking Up With Spring Breakers Has Her Australian Visa Revoked

Bonnie Blue had a Spring Break for the ages earlier this year in Cancun, Mexico. She was determined to hook up with 100 Spring Breakers over a 21-day period and topped that number by 22.

She turned that into a decent payday when she filmed and uploaded her content to OnlyFans. That wasn’t the content creator's first taste of headlines.

The 25-year-old had stirred up controversy in Australia in 2023 with a celebration of sorts for recent grads who were of age. That experience helped catapult Bonnie into one of the top earners.

That all brings us to Friday when she was planning a repeat performance on Australia's Gold Coast. Her sequel of sorts was going to be her most lucrative stunt.

Bonnie was set to join forces with fellow content creator Annie Knight. The outrageous weekend they had planned never happened. The Australian authorities caught wind of the planned stunt and put an end to it.

On Friday, her visa was revoked. She wouldn’t be heading out to the Gold Coast, and she wouldn’t be combining forces with one of Australia's most recognizable content creators.

Content creator Bonnie Blue isn't letting her visa being revoked keep her down

Lesser content creators might sit around and take the news that their Australian visa had been revoked poorly. Not Bonnie Blue. Since getting into the game, she's gone all in.

She's already focusing on what is next. What's next for her is a world record. She wants to smash the record for sleeping with the most men in a 24-hour period. The record is currently 919.

"I'm aiming for over 1000. It's a lot to mentally and physically prepare for but I think I can do it," Bonnie said, reports the Daily Mail.

Admittedly, I'm not a big fan of setting goals. I'm more of a "make an improvement every single day" kind of guy. But when you've got your sights set on a world record, that approach isn’t going to work.

Like Bonnie said, she's going to have to prepare in multiple ways. You don’t want to get caught off guard heading into this and get caught coming up short.

Put in the preparation, stay focused, and work towards that goal. If anyone's going to put up those kinds of numbers, it's Bonnie Blue. Assuming, of course, that a government doesn’t step in first.