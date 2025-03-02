Influencer Hits A New Career Earnings Mark As She Reveals She's More Than Halfway To Her $100 Million Goal

Influencer Sophie Rain has done it again. After announcing in December, and showing the receipts, that she had raked in more than $43 million in one year making content, she revealed last week that she's now taken home more than $50 million.

The numbers she announced last year were called into question by some. She stood her ground and even showed a podcast host that she was making $4 million a month. Could that have been a stunt? Who knows?

Since then, Sophie has founded something called the Bop House, which is a Florida-based house that's been described as the Gen Z version of the Playboy Mansion at the height of its powers.

Although there's a good chance there isn’t an old man roaming the place in a bathrobe. The Gen Z version is a place where a group of content creators can work on producing and monetizing their own content.

The Bop House seemingly set the stage for last week's latest viral earnings announcement. Sophie shared in a tweet that she's now over $50 million in earnings off of her content. She wrote, "$50 mil - $50m in NET profit by the way, can’t wait for $100m next year."

Sophie Rain has sights set on earning $100 million off of her content

Included was a screenshot that shows a gross of more than $63 million with a net of more than $50 million. She's essentially the Alex Rodriguez of the content game, minus the PEDs.

Remember back in 2000 when A-Rod signed that massive record-breaking 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers? Then, several years later, he signed another richest contract in baseball, at the time when the Yankees gave him a 10-year $275 million deal.

Now baseball contracts are over $700 million. Sophie is leading the way here. Don’t be surprised if content creators start blowing past $100 million. Unlike A-Rod, Sophie isn't stopping at her new career-high mark.

At 20, she has plenty of content creating days ahead of her. She doubled down on her goal of taking home $100 million. She wrote in another tweet, "half way to $100m thank you all so much."

It's good to have goals. I'm wishing Sophie Rain nothing but luck, despite the fact that she's turned the small business mill known as OnlyFans into a huge cash printing machine.

Who will step up and eventually become the Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto of the content world? Time will tell.